Solskjaer plans to bring Smalling back to Manchester United

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Chris Smalling and believes the defender will return to the club when his loan stint at Roma comes to an end in the summer.

Smalling, who joined the Giallorossi on loan in August, has become an integral part of the Roma defence and has also managed to score two goals in his first 13 Serie A appearances.

“At the end of the season, he’ll come back here,” said Solskjaer when asked about Smalling’s future by Sky Sports.

“Chris has been fantastic so far. I am happy, very happy for him because we can all see the top player that he is.”

The news will come as a blow to the Giallorossi who have strong intentions of making Smalling’s move to the Italian capital permanent, but it appears they will have to be content with retaining the 30-year-old’s services until the end of the season.