Sorry Lazio fall in Rennes and exit Europa League

Lazio exited the Europa League on Thursday night after a 2-0 loss against Rennes in their final Group E clash.

Not that victory would have mattered for the Biancocelesti as Cluj’s 2-0 win over Celtic in the other group match would have meant elimination all the same for the Italians.

Joris Gnagnon was the difference maker in France after he controlled a ball into the box from Sacha Boey and fired past Silvio Proto, holding off Francesco Acerbi in the process, to give Rennes a 30th minute lead.

Things got worse for Lazio when Gnagnon added his second of the game after winning the ball high up the pitch, the ball found its way back to the centre half who continued his run into the box where he followed up after Proto parried a shot from Flavien Tait.

Rennes intensity was took much for Lazio as the French side fired over 20 shots at the Biancocelsti goal in a disappointing night for Inzaghi’s men, who couldn’t muster one attempt on target over the 90 minutes.