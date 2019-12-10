Spain can’t overlook Luis Alberto’s impressive Lazio form

Luis Enrique will find it hard to overlook Luis Alberto for next summer’s European Championship if the Spaniard maintains his incredible level of performance with Lazio in Serie A.

?The Andalusian is the player with the most assists (12) in Europe’s top five league’s, ahead of Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller’s nine.

These figures have him on track to record his best season so far, which came in 2017/18 as he accumulated 12 goals and 18 assists. On that occasion he was rewarded with a Spain cap against Costa Rica in November 2017.

His 2018/19 season began with troubles due to injury that kept him from being 100 percent fit for the majority of the campaign, ending the season with just four goals and five assists.

“I didn’t stop working in the summer,” he told MARCA in October.

“I wanted to be 100 percent and the change in fitness has been huge.

“I may even be at my physical best since I started playing football.”

Luis Alberto has helped Lazio to third place in Serie A, five points off leaders Inter and three behind Juventus in second.

Simone Inzaghi has him playing his best football, and Spain could do a lot worse than to call him up next summer.