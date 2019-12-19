Stankovic to leave Inter for Red Star post

Inter legend Dejan Stankovic looks set to leave the Nerazzurri in order to become the new coach of Red Star Belgrade.

The 41-year-old, who played for the Serbian side from 1995 to 1998 before joining Lazio, only joined the Nerazzurri Youth Sector coaching staff in November, but it appears he is already in line to secure a much larger role.

Vladan Milojevic stepped down from his position as coach of Red Star despite holding an 11 point lead over Partizan in the Serbian SuperLiga, with the clubs poor performance in the Champions League a contributing factor.

Serbian news outlet Novosti reports one of Stankovic’s friends posted audio of the former midfielder on Twitter, where he makes it clear he will be taking over at Red Star.

Another outlet, Telegraf, states the likes of Nenad Milijas and Milos Milojevic are expected to be part of Stankovic’s staff.