Subpar Cagliari fall at Udinese

STADIO FRIULI (Udine) – A disappointing Cagliari lost ground on Serie A’s top four this Saturday afternoon as they fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat away at Udinese.

Roma’s Friday night win over Fiorentina put pressure on Rolando Maran’s side ahead of the game but the Sardinian’s weren’t able to step up and bring home the points, leaving them still six points behind the Giallorossi.

Two defeats in a row for Cagliari and @ConJClancy was there to see them fall at Udinese. Report ? https://t.co/PSLLvXlHHm#UdineseCagliari #SerieA pic.twitter.com/ZhxNUyqvwQ — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) December 21, 2019

After a slow quarter of an hour things livened up and both sides had chances. Radja Nainggolan attempted a clever flick to open an opportunity for Cagliari but Seko Fofana intercepted.

He drove forward and put Kevin Lasagna through though the forward shot way off target.

Nainggolan then returned straight dow the other end and as he came in from the right he looked to curl a low shot with the outside of his right boot but it went wide of the far post.

Marko Rog should have found the net midway through the half. Space opened up at the end of a good run but he blazed over. Nainggolan then went close again by hitting the post within a minute of Rog’s effort.

Rodrigo De Paul gave the Zebrette the lead before the break. Fofana was again involved. He laid the ball off to the Argentinian on the right of the box and the No.10 delightfully dinked an effort across goal and into the top corner.

Rolando Mandragora could have doubled their lead into the second half but he fired wide from outside the area after being teed up by Fofana at the end of a smart break.

Juan Musso had to scramble to prevent a leveller but he managed it. Artur Ionita fizzed a ball across the area that was turned towards goal by Joao Pedro but the Udinese goalkeeper managed to get across and claw it away from his line.

Okaka had another chance for the hosts but after using his strength well to find space his finish was poor. One more came his way shortly after but he again passed it up.

Substitute Alberto Cerri and Joao Pedro had chances as the game neared its end but they weren’t able to capitalise.

Joao Pedro did get his goal with five minutes to play as he smartly turned a cross into Musso’s bottom corner.

Parity didn’t last long though. Seconds after the restart Okaka’s power again put the Casteddu in trouble as he set up Fofana to thump in off the crossbar from close range.

Fabio Pisacane was sent off for the Rossoblu in stoppage time for a second yellow card.