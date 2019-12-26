Thiago Motta set to be sacked by Genoa

Thiago Motta’s time as coach of Genoa is over after just two months after the tactician was sacked on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took over from Aurelio Andreazzoli on October 22, but things haven’t improved for the Grifone, who currently sit bottom of the Serie A table with just 11 points from 17 points.

Genoa fell 4-0 to Inter in the their final match before the Christmas break, with reports suggesting the club had already decided to sack Motta regardless of the result.

Sportmediaset reports Genoa have told Motta he is out as coach, though an official announcement hasn’t been made yet because the club haven’t settled on a replacement.

Davide Ballardini was contacted about the position, but he turned down the chance to return to the club he’s already coached on three previous occasions.

Andreazzoli was approached about returning as well, which he also said no to, with Davide Nicola now seen as the favourite to take over and help Genoa climb out of the relegation zone.