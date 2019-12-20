Todibo gives green light to AC Milan move

Jean-Clair Todibo is willing to leave Barcelona this January in order to join AC Milan.

Milan have identified the Frenchman as their primary target for the winter window, and he’s happy to make the switch to Serie A.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Barcelona want €20 million for the defender and they won’t consider any loan offers from the Rossoneri.

Zvonomir Boban is hoping to talk the Catalans down though and negotiate a reduced price.

Milan are hopeful that the defender having given the thumbs up for the move will strengthen their position and allow them to finalise a deal for a lower sum.

Todibo has managed just two LaLiga appearances this season, accumulating a mere 77 minutes int he competition, while he has 90 Champions League minutes under his belt for the Spanish champions.