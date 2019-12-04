Torino to turn down Atletico Madrid bid for Belotti

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is set to be the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid in January but president Urbano Cairo will reject offers from the Spanish club for the Italian international.

Belotti, who joined Torino in 2015, has scored 70 goals in 151 Serie A appearances for Toro and has been the club’s captain since 2017.

Atletico are thought to value the 25-year-old at around €35m, according to a report by Tuttosport. But Cairo has always maintained that Belotti is priceless to the Granata and is expected to reject such a small bid.

If the Colchoneros want to bring the Italian international to the Spanish capital they will have to pay considerably more than their current valuation.

Belotti has continued to show good form so far this term scoring seven goals in his first 12 Serie A games and Cairo will be reluctant to let his main attacking threat leave with Toro only eight points behind the top-six.