Udinese v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Cagliari will need three points to stay within touching distance of the top four ahead of the Christmas break as they visit Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

Roma’s win over Fiorentina on Friday put six points between themselves and the Sardinians, meaning the top four will stay as it is over the holiday period.

But Cagliari’s record in Friuli doesn’t bode well for them, having won just two of their 24 visits.

The Zebrette haven’t won in five games though, and last went six without a win in November 2018.

Udinese: Musso; De Maio, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Stryger Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka.

Cagliari: Rafael; Lykogiannis, Klavan, Pisacane, Faragò; Rog, Cigarini, Ionita; Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Simeone.