Valencia line up Florenzi

Valencia are looking to reinforce on the right of their defence this winter and both Joao Cancelo and Alessandro Florenzi are linked with Mestalla.

The latter is open to leaving Roma this January to force his way into Roberto Mancini’s Italy plans ahead of the European Championship, and Los Che are considering him as an option.

MARCA have contacted sources close to the player and he’s staying cautious for now, not knowing what’s to come.

He’s calm though, waiting for something to happen.

Valencia’s main target though is Cancelo. They know the player, he knows the club, and his agent Jorge Mendes works well with them.

One problem with the Portuguese though is the cost. Financial Fair Play hangs over them, leaving their attention turning to Florenzi.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Los Che have put an offer to Roma.

The idea is to sign him on loan until the end of the season for €500,000, with a purchase option in place that would take the total cost to €13 million.

That purchase would become mandatory if Valencia qualify for the Champions League semi-finals, or should they qualify for next season’s competition through a top four finish in LaLiga Santander.