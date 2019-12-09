Valverde: Barcelona will take the game to Inter

Even though Barcelona have already qualified as Group F winners, Blaugrana coach Ernesto Valverde has reiterated his side will go all out for the win against Inter.

Inter welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for a crucial match given the Nerazzurri must win to secure passage into the Round of 16 alongside their opponents. Anything less will mean they are relying on Borussia Dortmund to slip up at home to Slavia Prague.

“It’s a difficult and important challenge, we know that we have already qualified and they are playing for qualification,” Valverde told the press.

“Our intention is to take the game to Inter and compete, and see if we can win this year.

“In all the years I have been here, we have reached the final group match with qualification secure, and haven’t lost any of those games.

“We know what we need to do, and we don’t care about whatever the other team need to do.”

Lionel Messi was left out of Valverde’s Barcelona squad for the match in Milan much to the surprise of many.

“Internal decisions will remain internal,” Valverde said. “These decisions are made by the coach based on what he believes is best.

“We are coming off the back of a number of games and, taking into account, what we have coming up, we decided he [Messi] couldn’t come.

“When there is no Leo, there are still 11 players. For us he is decisive, but it isn’t the first time he is missing. Our goal is to maintain put competitiveness and style of play.

“Jordi Alba doesn’t have the medical all clear, neither does [Nelson] Seemed and Messi has been rested. Neto will play tomorrow. That’s all.”

On Inter, Valverde was full of praise for new coach Antonio Conte and complimented the spirit of the side.

“I expect a great Inter side,” Valverde went on. “They are the leaders in Serie A, and in the first match in the group they made things very difficult.

“They are having a great season, and last year they also had a game like this but didn’t win their match against PSV.

“The coach may have changed, and the players have changed, but the spirit is similar. We are here to fight and to win. Knowing that they have a good team, we will have to demonstrate our quality on the field.

Of the Inter players, Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku have become a fearsome pairing this season, with the former scoring in the Camp Nou.

“He [Lautaro] is having a great season,” Valverde went on. “He is fast , powerful and scored a great goal at the Camp Nou. He has a very good understanding with Lukaku and their movement gives a lot to Inter.

“As for Lautaro being similar to Luis Suarez, they are a little different but both are born goalscorers.

“A player as strong as Lukaku can hold off anyone, so it is difficult to stop. You forget that he is a technically great player, and has made a great start to the season.”

Ivan Rakitic has come back into the Barcelona side in recent weeks, and could be in line to start against Inter on Tuesday.

“There are players and roles which will change,” Valverde said. “Some, who haven’t played much will be able to take advantage tomorrow and Ivan is one of these players.

“For me, competition is positive. Ansu [Fati] is another, and he does have some physical issues, so we will see if he is able to play.”