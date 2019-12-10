Vecino: Inter’s players have a special connection this year

Inter’s Matias Vecino believes the squad’s closeness both on and off the pitch has contributed to their early-season success.

The Nerazzurri top the Serie A table, currently two points clear of Juventus, and can still qualify for the Champions League’s knockout rounds.

“This group have a special connection,” he said.

“You can see it from the celebrations with our teammates on the bench, but not only that.

“In difficult times we know we can count on each other.”

They take on Barcelona knowing that they’ll likely need a result if they are to advance, and Vecino admitted that the competition has special significance.

“It’s a special competition,” he added, “it’s beautiful.

“My goal against Borussia [Dortmund] summarised what we do in training.

“We know exactly what to do on the pitch because we work hard for it.”