Verratti: Juventus have never played champagne football

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has said that Italian giants Juventus can go far in the Champions League despite not playing the football new coach Maurizio Sarri wants them to play.

The 27-year-old Italian international revealed who his favourites were to challenge for the Champions League title and he is confident that the Bianconeri are a contender despite their unimpressive performances so far this season.

“Juve have never played champagne football and they do not have the players Sarri had at Napoli,” Verratti said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“They have great players whom you can’t ask to now change their style. Juve remain a solid team that never gives up and have lots of experience. They will go far.”

Although he expects his PSG side to perform well, he expects Spanish giants Barcelona to be this season’s winners of the Champions League.

“We are among the favourites but there is a team with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie De Jong.

“The important thing is to give everything without having any regrets.”