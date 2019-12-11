Vieri: Inter are showing fatigue, they don’t recover

Former Inter striker Christian Vieri expressed his concern for the club’s players after a tired looking Nerazzurri side suffered an early Champions League exit with defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

Antonio Conte’s team failed to find any traction in a game that Barcelona dominated for large periods and Vieri believes that the Nerazzurri’s early-season schedule is starting to take its toll.

“We have to remember that the schedule has been the same for two months, they never recover,” said Vieri in an interview with Sport Mediaset.

“Inter have been playing every three days a week for months. There is a bit of fatigue showing, even from [Romelu] Lukaku and Lautaro [Martinez].”

Conte’s squad, who sit two points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A, will not get a reprieve from their heavy schedule despite exiting the Champions League at the group stage, as they will now continue to chase European silverware in the Europa League.