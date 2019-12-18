Wanda Nara: Icardi will not be joining Juventus

Mauro Icardi will not be joining Juventus at the end of the season according to wife and agent Wanda Nara.

The Argentine is currently on loan at PSG, where he has enjoyed an excellent start to his career in France after being told to leave Inter in the summer.

Reports continue to swirl regarding whether the Ligue 1 giants will exercise their option to make the move permanent ahead of time, but what appears to be certain is that Icardi will not eventually end up at Juventus.

“No,” Wanda stated when asked about a move to the Old Lady in an interview that will air on Retequattro.

“Mauro’s present is Paris. He is happy there and scoring some crazy goals, like he always has.

“The only thing I care about is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG. He’s at one of the most important clubs in the world and the choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray Inter.

“I don’t know who kicked him out of Inter, but in the end it was a good move for everyone and he’s now at a better and more important club.

“Mauro couldn’t say no and things have also worked out for Inter.”

So far this season Icardi has netted eight goals in 10 league appearances.