Zapata aiming to make Atalanta return in Champions League

Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata is aiming to return in time for their crucial Champions League game with Shakhtar Donetsk.

La Dea can still progress from their group despite having lost their first three games, but a win in Ukraine could send them through should Manchester City avoid defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that after almost two months out, Zapata has returned to Zingonia after spending a week in Spain and the Champions League is his priority.

Atalanta take on Hellas Verona in Serie A next week but the Colombian isn’t expected to play.

The trip to face Shakhtar comes on December 11. Duvan netted Atalanta’s first ever Champions League goal when the sides met at the Stadio San Siro in October, but the visitors came from behind to win 2-1 late on.