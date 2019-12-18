Zapata unlikely to make Atalanta return against AC Milan

Duvan Zapata has returned to Italy from Spain but isn’t expected to feature for Atalanta this weekend against AC Milan.

The Colombian had been receiving treatment in Seville, but landed at Bergamo al Serio airport shortly before 11am on Wednesday morning.

“I can’t comment,” he responded when asked about his condition, not even saying whether or not he was okay.

Zapata has been out of action since October 12 when he picked up an injury while playing for Colombia against Chile, in a game that also saw Inter’s Alexis Sanchez injured.

La Dea have missed their top scorer from last season, but have still managed to be Serie A’s top scoring side this term – along with Lazio – and have 38 goals from their 16 games.

Atalanta currently sit sixth with 28 points, four shy of the Champions League places.