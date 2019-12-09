Zoff: Juventus should focus on winning, not Sarrismo

Dino Zoff believes that Juventus should only focus on winning and not Maurizio Sarri’s style of play.

The Old Lady are second in Serie A after consecutive slips against Sassuolo and Lazio, leaving Inter clear at the top of the table.

With eight straight Scudetti under their belt, Juventus are trying something new since Sarri’s arrival and the coach is still trying to get his ideas across to his players.

“I wouldn’t talk about Sarrismo,” Zoff told Radio Rai.

“In sport, winning is all that matters. Anything else is secondary.

“Juventus are stratospheric and have it in them to win, but then there’s Inter who are doing very well.”