AC MIlan and Inter to meet over surprise swap deal

Matteo Politano and Franck Kessie could swap clubs in January, with reports suggesting Inter and AC Milan will meet next week to discuss a deal.

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for the Italian in recent days, with the Nerazzurri reportedly looking for a fee of €25 million for the winger.

That figure is too large for Milan at this time, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports another solution being discussed is a swap deal for Kessie.

The Nerazzurri are keen to add a midfielder to their ranks in January, and with talks for Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal at a standstill, the Ivorian international could solve their problems.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta will meet with Milan’s Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini next week for further discussions.

So far this season Kessie has netted one goal in 15 appearances for Milan, while Politano has failed to find the back of the net in 14 appearances for Inter.