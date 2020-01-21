AC Milan ask Nottingham Forest for Cash

AC Milan are reportedly lining up a move for Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

With Davide Calabria out and Andrea Conti’s performances not being of the required standard so far this season, Milan have decided to look to the Championship for a replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Cash can leave Nottingham Forest for a fee between €12 million and €18m euros, with Milan having already enquired as to his availability.

Cash only signed a new deal with the club in September 2019, has started 25 of Nottingham Forest’s 27 Championship matches this season.