AC Milan bring in Begovic from Bournemouth

With Pepe Reina officially joining Aston Villa on loan, AC Milan have replaced him by signing Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Reports over the weekend had the Spaniard joining the Premier League side, and it was all but confirmed when Reina was seen in the crowd to watch his new side during their 6-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Reina joins Villa on loan for the remainder of the season and Milan have moved quickly to find a replacement, signing Begovic from Bournemouth.

The 32-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Qarabag after falling out of favour at Dean Court.

He joins the Rossoneri on a six-month loan and early reports suggest he could make his debut in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia clash with SPAL.

That’s because starter Gianluigi Donnarumma picked up a slight muscle problem during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Cagliari, opening the door for the Bosnian international to get game action out of the gate.