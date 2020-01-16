AC Milan closing in on deal for Dinamo Zagreb starlet

Dani Olmo could be on his way to AC Milan with reports out of Croatia stating the Rossoneri have made a €30 million approach for the Spaniard.

The Rossoneri are looking to make sweeping changes following a less than impressive first half to their season, with the likes of Suso, Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek all linked with exits.

One name that could be brought in to try and turn things is around is Olmo, with Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti reporting Dinamo Zagreb have accepted a €30m bid for the 21-year-old.

The deal is reportedly in the hands of the Spaniard, who has yet to accept the switch, but it’s believed he’s enthused at the thought of playing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Olmo’s contract with Dinamo runs until June 2021, but after making his first appearance for the Spanish national team in November 2019, it’s believed an exit will happen at the end of the season should a January move to Milan fall through.