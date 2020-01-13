AC Milan complete deal for Kjaer

AC Milan have completed a loan move for Simon Kjaer from Sevilla, with the player having spent the first half of the campaign with Atalanta.

In six appearances for the Nerazzurri, Kjaer has accumulated just 381 minutes across Serie A and the Champions League.

“AC Milan have reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the acquisition of Simon Thorup Kjær on a six-month loan until June 30, 2020, with an option to make the deal permanent,” a statement on Milan’s official website read.

Rossoneri will hold a non-compulsory purchase option which is believed to be around €5 million.

With Atalanta taking Mattia Caldara back to the club from Milan, the Champions League side have been happy to let Kjaer move in the opposite direction.