AC Milan consider move for Chelsea defender

Andreas Christensen is on AC Milan’s radar as the Rossoneri consider alternatives to Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Italian giants have been in talks for the Blaugrana starlet for several weeks now, but with no deal in sight, it appears they have turned their attention to other targets in their search for a new defender.

Sky Sport Italia reports Milan are considering a move for Christensen, who has been limited to just eight appearances for Chelsea so far this season.

The Rossoneri are looking to land the Dane on loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but the Blues would rather sell the defender outright in January.

As a result another name being considered is Atalanta’s Simon Kjaer, who is expected to leave La Dea in January due to a lack of first team football.

Kjaer is currently on loan at Atalanta from Sevilla, and should Milan take over the rest of the loan agreement, they would send Mattia Caldara to Bergamo to fill the void.