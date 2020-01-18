AC MIlan consider move for Roma defender

Roma and AC Milan have been in discussions over swapping Cengiz Under and Suso, but it looks as though the Rossoneri are also interested in Juan Jesus.

Both Suso and Under have struggled to find their form so far this season, and a change of scenery could benefit both parties.

As a result the two clubs have been in serious talks regarding a deal in recent days, but Sky Sport Italia reports Milan have also asked about the availability of Juan Jesus.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a backup to Alessio Romagnoli, and the Brazilian is viewed as the man to fill that role.

His signing would also give coach Stefano Pioli an additional option on the left flank, where the club are preparing for the departure of Ricardo Rodriguez, who is expected to sign for Fenerbahce before the end of the transfer window.

However a deal for Juan Jesus won’t be easy, as Fiorentina are also in the mix for his signature.