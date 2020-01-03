AC Milan demand big money from Paris Saint-Germain for Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain this winter but AC Milan aren’t willing to let him leave on the cheap.

The Brazilian only arrived at Milan a year ago from Flamengo for €35 million, but this season hasn’t quite taken off as expected.

Tuttosport are reporting that the Rossoneri want that same amount – €35m – in order to let him leave the Stadio San Siro for PSG.

As things stand though, the Parc des Princes side have no plans to meet Milan’s demands.

Paqueta has accumulated 707 minutes in Serie A this season across 13 appearances, failing to find the net himself and assisting just once.