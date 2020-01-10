AC Milan desperate to lock Donnarumma down to new contract

AC Milan are ready to do everything in their power to keep goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma when his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Donnarumma, who is a product of the Rossoneri’s youth academy, has been a fixture in the Milan starting eleven since 2015 but reports linking him with a move to Juventus have concerned the club’s board.

The Rossoneri are now ready to try everything to secure a new agreement with the 20-year-old before entertaining any transfer offers but failure to make a new deal could see Donnarumma leave in the summer with the club not wanting him to depart for free when his contract expires, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan have struggled to find any consistency in their performances so far this term as they have struggled to just six wins in 18 games and securing Donnarumma’s signature could prove to be an impossible task with the bright lights of the Allianz Stadium seemingly calling.