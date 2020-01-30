AC Milan fill void left by Rodriguez with Wigan youngster

After wrapping up a move for Anderlecht’s Alexis Saelemaekers earlier on Thursday, AC Milan have continued their busy January by reaching an agreement with Wigan Athletic for left-back Antonee Robinson.

The Rossoneri were said to be in the market for a new full-back due to the impending departure of Ricardo Rodriguez.

That exit came to fruition on Thursday when Milan agreed to send the Swiss international on loan to PSV, and Sky Sport Italia reports they have moved quickly to fill that hole by signing Robinson.

Early reports suggest the move is an initial loan with the option to make the move permanent for €10 million at the end of the season according to Sport Mediaset.

So far this season the 22-year-old has started all 29 league matches for Wigan, who currently sit third from the bottom in the Championship.

Robinson, who joined Wigan from Everton last summer on a three-year contract, has also made seven appearances for the United States national team. His last appearance for the Americans came last June.