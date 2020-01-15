AC Milan full-back set for PSV switch

Ricardo Rodriguez looks set to leave AC Milan in the coming days, with PSV Eindhoven close to finalizing a deal for the Swissman.

The left-back has fallen behind Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the San Siro, and with Euro 2020 fast approaching, he has made it clear he wants regular playing time ahead of the competition.

With Milan seemingly unwilling to fulfill those demands it appears Rodriguez will depart, with Sky Sport Italia reporting his agents met with Rossoneri representatives on Tuesday.

The Diavolo are looking for a loan with an obligation to buy for €6 million, and it appears PSV are willing to pay that figure.

Fenerbahce were also reportedly in the mix, but the Turkish side are offering €1m for a loan plus an option to make the move permanent for €8m, a deal Milan aren’t interested in.

As a result talks with PSV are expected to continue in the coming days, with Rodriguez expected to depart for the Dutch side.