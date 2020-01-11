AC Milan goalkeeper set for Aston Villa switch

Pepe Reina’s time at AC Milan is set to come to an end with the Spaniard expected to join Aston Villa on Monday.

The Rossoneri have welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the fold, and will soon land Simon Kjaer, but some faces will be making their way out as well.

One name headed for the exit is Reina, with Sky Sport Italia reporting he will join Villa on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Reina is reportedly so keen to join the Premier League outfit and be a starter that he is willing to forego any bonuses included in his contract with the Rossoneri.

The Spaniard is expected to be in England on Monday ahead of a medical, meaning the Rossoneri will now be on the search for a new backup.

One player no longer in the running is Emiliano Viviano, who is currently out of contract, while other names being considered are Marco Sportiello and Joe Hart.