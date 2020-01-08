AC Milan in talks for Inter winger

Inter winger Matteo Politano has given the green light on a move to AC Milan, as the Rossoneri look to send Fabio Borini to Hellas Verona.

The Diavolo look set for a January of change given they currently sit 12th in the Serie A standings with 22 points from their opening 18 matches.

One name expected to leave is Borini with Verona ready to welcome him to the fold, and Sky Sport Italia reports Milan have turned to Politano to replace him.

The Inter player and his agent have already given the green light to a move after meeting with Rossoneri representatives on Wednesday, though talks haven’t taken place with the Nerazzurri as of yet.

Early reports suggest Inter would only accept a transfer given they spent a total of €27 million to land the Italian from Sassuolo.

Politano is viewed as the perfect player for Milan’s 4-3-3 formation which will be spearheaded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack, though his arrival could result in another sale as well.

Suso has struggled for much of the season, and while there are no offers currently on the table, an offer of €30-35m would be enough to for Milan to let him go.