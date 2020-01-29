AC Milan-Juventus swap deal looking unlikely

The potential swap deal between AC Milan and Juventus that would see Lucas Paqueta join La Vecchia Signora and Fedrico Bernardeschi make his way to the Stadio San Siro now appears to be unlikely as the two clubs have struggled to come to a suitable agreement.

Paqueta has failed to find the target in 14 Serie A appearances so far this term for the Rossoneri and Stefano Pioli was hopeful that bringing Italian international Bernardeschi to Milan would add a new dimension to his struggling front line despite the 25-year-old also having failed to hit the net this season.

However, the discussions between the clubs have been negative as they have struggled to find suitable terms for the swap and there is little chance of a deal being finalised before the transfer window closes on Friday evening, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Paqueta could still leave the Rossoneri before the end of January with Hertha Berlin also believed to be interested in the Brazilian but with Milan’s valuation of the 22-year-old said to be out of reach for the German club, a deal looks unlikely.