AC Milan land Anderlecht starlet

AC Milan’s busy January transfer window continues as the Rossoneri have agreed to sign Alexis Saelemaekers from Anderlecht.

The Diavolo have said goodbye to the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Suso, Mattia Caldara, Pepe Reina and Krzysztof Piatek this month, but they’ve also welcomed Asmir Begovic, Simon Kjaer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the fold.

It looks as though the signings won’t stop there as Sport Mediaset report Milan have agreed to sign Saelemaekers from Anderlecht on loan for €3.5 million with an obligation to buy for a further €3.5m plus bonuses. The total cost of the deal with bonuses could reach as much as €8m.

The Belgian will replace Suso, who joined Sevilla in recent days, as he has largely featured as a winger.

Saelemaekers has also played at full-back in the past when called upon, with many in Belgium likening him to Dani Alves.

Since making his debut for Anderlecht in 2018, Saelemaekers has netted two goals in 70 appearances.