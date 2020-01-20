AC Milan lower Suso asking price

Suso could well be on his way out of the Stadio San Siro this winter with AC Milan lowering their demands from €40 million.

Despite being the source of the side’s creativity in recent seasons, the Spaniard appears to be unsettled at the club and the atmosphere surrounding him and the team hasn’t helped.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Rossoneri’s are no longer holding out for the €40m they had been requesting for Suso and would be open to letting him move on for less.

Suso has been at Milan since arriving from Liverpool in 2015, though he spent a successful loan spell at Genoa in 2016.

Since arriving in Lombardy, Suso has made 153 appearances for Milan, scoring 24 goals and assisting 31.

He has scored just one goal and assisted two more in 17 appearances this season between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.