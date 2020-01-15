AC Milan offer midfielder to Norwich City and Watford

Lucas Biglia could leave AC Milan during the January transfer window, with the Rossoneri offering the Argentine to Norwich City and Watford.

The 33-year-old was part of the Rossoneri’s massive transfer campaign in the summer of 2017, signing from Lazio for a fee of €17 million, but injuries have poor form have hampered his time at the San Siro.

As a result Milan are keen to offload Biglia, with the Daily Mail reporting they’ve offered him to the likes of Norwich City and Watford of the Premier League.

Celta Vigo have also been contacted regarding the availability of the midfielder by his representatives, though it’s unclear at this time if any of the three clubs will make a move for the Argentine.

So far this season Biglia has made just seven appearances for Milan.