AC Milan outcast set for Sevilla swap

AC Milan have reportedly agreed to let Suso join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

The Spaniard has been on the outside looking in recently, as he has been relegated to the bench since coach Stefano Pioli’s switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

As a result recent reports have linked Suso with an exit, and Sport Mediaset are now stating that Sevilla have an agreement in place to sign the 26-year-old.

The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for around €20 million. That option would turn into an obligation if certain clauses are met, like a set number of appearances or Sevilla qualifying for the Champions League.

Suso was on the bench for Milan’s 4-2 victory over Torino on the Coppa Italia on Tuesday, though he did not enter the match.

So far this season the Spaniard has netted one goal in 16 Serie A appearances.