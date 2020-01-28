AC Milan pay tribute to Kobe Bryant before Coppa Italia match

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan paid tribute to fallen basketball star Kobe Bryant before their Coppa Italia quarter-final with Torino.

The ex-La Laker was tragically killed on Sunday morning when his helicopter crashed into the hills in California. His daughter Gianna was among the eight others who perished.

Bryant was a lifelong Milan fan as he grew up in Italy from the age of six to 13, and often spoke of his love for the club.

Thus prior to the game the club darkened the Stadio San Siro in tribute, while playing Queen’s ‘Who wants live forever’ over the loudspeaker, with #SempreKobe adorning the advertising boards, before applause rippled from the crowd on the 24th minute of the match.