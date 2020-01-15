AC Milan sail past SPAL and into the Coppa Italia quarter-final

Goals from Krzysztof Piatek, Samuel Castillejo and Theo Hernandez saw AC Milan earn a comfortable 3-0 win over SPAL at the Stadio San Siro in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

In front of 32,000 fans who braved the cold in Wednesday afternoon, Milan dominated possession and were in control from the early stages, although they lacked precision when it came to finishing.

The opening few minutes saw the Rossoneri waste several chances, one of which saw Ante Rebic one-on-one against SPAL keeper Etrit Berisha.

However, Piatek made no mistake, following a perfect Ismael Bennacer delivery, to produce a clinical finish and break the deadlock 20 minutes into the game.

SPAL never presented a real threat for the hosts and ended up conceding a second just before the break, when Castillejo’s beautiful curled shot found the back of the net.

Berisha prevented Milan from adding another early in the second half, as he brilliantly denied Piatek and Rebic.

However, the visiting goalkeeper was left helpless when Theo Hernandez fired a powerful shot into the bottom left corner to add a third for the Rossoneri.

Stefano Pioli’s outfit will now take on Torino in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.