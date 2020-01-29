AC Milan striker set for Hertha Berlin move

Krzysztof Piatek looks set to end his brief spell with AC Milan as he will have a medical with Hertha Berlin on Thursday.

The 24-year-old only joined the Rossoneri from Genoa last January for €38 million, but he has never been able to match the form that made him such a hot commodity for the Grifone.

Piatek has been relegated to the bench recently due to the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Sky Sport Italia reports he’s already left Milan in a private plane for Berlin.

The Bundesliga side is expected to pay €27m plus €3m in bonuses for the striker, who has been linked with moves to Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Spurs showed the most interest but their offer was a loan with an option to buy, while Milan have been adamant they would only entertain a permanent sale.

The Rossoneri are not expected to bring in a replacement for Piatek, who netted 16 times in 41 competitive matches for the side.