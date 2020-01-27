AC Milan-Torino to have minute’s silence for Kobe Bryant

AC Milan and Torino will hold a minute’s silence in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant before their Coppa Italia match on Tuesday.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with seven others. The aircraft went down in Calabasas, located 48 kilometres northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of emotion across the globe, including Italy, where Bryant spent part of his youth.

The 41-year-old was fluent in Italian and a noted Milan fan, and the Rossoneri and Torino will honour his memory with a minute’s silence before their Coppa Italia match on Tuesday.

In loving memory of a true legend: Kobe Bryant ? pic.twitter.com/4Ysb6FhZeQ — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 27, 2020

Milan will also wear a black armband in memory of Bryant, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.