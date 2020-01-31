AC Milan v Hellas Verona: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After squeezing through in the Coppa Italia in midweek, AC Milan aim to build on that when they welcome Hellas Verona to San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessié, Krunic, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao.

Unavailable: Biglia, Calabria, Duarte.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Di Carmine.

Unavailable: Salcedo.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won their last two games against Verona in Serie A, after a winless streak of four matches against them (D2 L2); the Rossoneri could win both encounters against the Gialloblu in a single Serie A campaign for the first time since 2001/02.

– Among the teams against which AC Milan are undefeated at home in Serie A, Verona are the side the Rossoneri have played the most home games against (27 – W16 D11).

– AC Milan have won 17 points since December, on Lazio have won more in this period (19); the Rossoneri have also kept a clean sheet in five Serie A matches during this run; more than any other team.

– Verona have scored in each of their last 11 league games, only once have they recorded a longer streak of goals in their history in Serie A: 13 matches in 2000, between two seasons.

– Among the newly promoted teams, Verona have the highest average points per game in the top five European leagues 2019-20 (1.45).

– Only Inter (14) have more different goal-scorers than Verona (13) in Serie A this season; the Gialloblù have never scored with more different players in a single top flight campaign.

– AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has kept eight clean sheets this season, more than any other goalkeeper in Serie A; Marco Silvestri of Verona has kept seven.

– Verona could become the 29th side against which Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores in Serie A: Indeed, the AC Milan striker has found the net against 76 different teams in the top five European leagues – a record since the beginning of 2000s.

– Considering the players who scored at least two goals in Serie A this season, Giampaolo Pazzini of Verona (one goal each 46 minutes) and Ante Rebic of Milan (one every 85) are two of the best four for average minutes/goals – among them Ciro Immobile (72) and Luis Muriel (73).

– Fabio Borini has scored four of his five goals in Serie A with AC Milan and Verona as a substitute. The Giallobu striker has scored just two of his 14 top flight goals at San Siro, the first of them against Verona with AC Milan, in May 2018.