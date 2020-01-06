AC Milan v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will be keen to leave 2019 behind them as they start the new year by welcoming Sampdoria to the Stadio San Siro.

Last year ended in humiliation for the Rossoneri, being thumped 5-0 away to Atalanta but Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return has more optimism surrounding the club.

Milan tend to start new years well, too, having won 15 of their 19 year-opening games this century.

Ibrahimovic is back at Milan and he has the best goals per game ratio of any Milan player in the three points for a win era (0.69 – 42 goals in 61 games played). But will start the match from the bench.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Chabot, Murru; Linetty, Vieira, Thorsby; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.