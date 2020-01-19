AC Milan v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan hope to keep their newfound form alive when they welcome Udinese to the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

The last time AC Milan failed to win five successive home league games was back in May 2016 – they are currently four without a win on home soil.

Milan and Udinese are two of the three teams that have kept the most clean sheets in the current Serie A campaign: they have seven each, alongside Inter.

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Ibrahimovic, Leao

Udinse: Musso; Larsen, Becao, Ekong, Nuytinck, Sema; De Paul, Mandragora, Fofana; Lasagna, Okaka.