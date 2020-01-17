AC Milan v Udinese: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After four games without a win at home in Serie A, AC Milan aim to end their overdue wait for a victory when they welcome Udinese to San Siro on Sunday afternoon (12:30 kick-off).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic, Leao.

Unavailable: Duarte, Biglia.

Udinese (3-4-1-2): Musso; Becao, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck; Larsen, Mandragora, Fofana, Sema; De Paul; Okaka, Lasagna.

Unavailable: Samir.

KEY STATISTICS

– After winning the reverse match 1-0, Udinese could beat AC Milan home and away in the same Serie A season for the second time in their history, after 2016/17.

– AC Milan failed to score in the last Serie A meeting between these sides, and could fail to net consecutive Serie A matches against Udinese for the first time since 1994, under Fabio Capello.

– Udinese haven’t won any of their last six Serie A games played in Lombardia (D1 L5).

– The last time AC Milan failed to win five successive home league games was back in May 2016 – they are currently four without a win on home soil.

– Udinese haven’t conceded in their last two league games; they could keep three clean sheets in a row in Serie A for the first time since March 2014, under Francesco Guidolin.

– Milan and Udinese are two of the three teams that have kept the most clean sheets in the current Serie A campaign: they have seven each, alongside Inter.

– Since Luca Gotti took over at Udinese, the Friuliani have gained 1.6 points per game on average in Serie A (14 in 9 games) – under Igor Tudor the average was one point per match (10 in 10 games).

– Should AC Milan win, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will become the fastest player to reach 150 Serie A victories in the era of three points for a win (222 games), overcoming Esteban Cambiasso (230 games).

– If he scores, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic will overtake David Trezeguet to become the 10th highest foreign scorer in Serie A history, with both players currently on 123 goals.

– Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul has netted in three successive Serie A games for the very first time; the Argentinian is the only Udinese player to have scored more than once away from home this season (two goals).