Agent: Kulusevski wanted to join Juventus

The agent of Dejan Kulusevski has stated that his client always wanted to join Juventus despite interest from other clubs.

Currently on loan at Parma, the Swedish international will join the Bianconeri at the end of the season after recently making a €35 million move plus €9m in bonuses official.

Inter were one of the teams heavily linked with Kulusevski, but his agent Stefano Sam has made it clear his client always wanted to join Juve.

“There was interest from Italian and foreign clubs, but the player asked to join Juventus,” he told Radio Sportiva.

“He will play for one of the best teams in the world, so we are happy. Everyone was pleased with the deal.

“For Atalanta, it is the biggest transfer in their history. Parma wanted to keep him until the end of the season and the Bianconeri bring home a transfer target.

“It was possible for him to join Juve immediately, but everyone had to say yes. Parma didn’t want to let him go in January and he is happy to stay.”

Kulusevski regularly plays on the wing at Parma, but Sam believes his client his best served by playing in a more central role.

“Kulusevski has a lot of athletic and technical skills,” he added. “He has played in every position in the 4-3-3: mezzala, attacking winger, even as a central striker.

“I think he is best served by playing in the middle of the park.”