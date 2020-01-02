Atalanta not giving up on Caldara return

Atalanta remain hopeful that they can re-sign Mattia Caldara from AC Milan this January

Milan themselves are working on the arrival of defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona, which would then leave them willing to let Caldara leave.

But Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the two clubs are approaching the discussions from very different places.

La Dea are looking to bring him back on an initial loan deal before any permanent signing would occur, while the Rossoneri are pushing for a permanent sale with no loan involved.

Gian Piero Gasperini is looking to add more depth to his squad after they reached the knockout rounds of the Champions League in their first ever season in the competition.

Caldara came through at Atalanta under Gasperini before leaving for Juventus in 2018.

He was then shifted on to Milan almost immediately as the Bianconeri re-signed Leonardo Bonucci and has since had his problems with injury and adapting at the Stadio San Siro.