Atalanta travelled to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night and came away with a 1-1 draw against Inter thanks to Robin Gosens.

Lautaro Martinez put the home side ahead early on after good link up play with Romelu Lukaku, but Robin Gosens levelled following a deflected shot from Josip Ilicic.

It looked as if Atalanta were going to take all three points when they were awarded a late penalty, but Luis Muriel was denied by Handanovic.