Atalanta’s Gosens expects tough fight from Lazio and Roma for Champions League qualification

Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens has given his thoughts on both Lazio and Roma who are currently La Dea’s closest rivals in the hunt for a Champions League qualification spot.

The Bergamo club currently sit fifth in the Serie A table having won ten of their first 18 games so far this term but are facing a tough challenge from the capital clubs in the race for a top-four finish.

“Lazio are doing an incredible thing and are really fighting for a place in the Champions League,” Gosens said in an interview with Bergamo TV.

“Roma are also playing well, with their talent they really must aim for a Champions League place this season.”

Atalanta are making their first ever appearance in the Champions League this season and will be hoping to continue the form that has seen them win their last two Serie A games 5-0 as they look to secure a second term in European football’s top club competition.