Ausilio returns from London as Inter push for Tottenham star

Christian Eriksen’s arrival at Inter this window is rumoured to be close as Piero Ausilio flew out to England on Wednesday to negotiate the transfer of the Dane.

The Nerazzurri have already agreed terms with the player, but they now have to negotiate a fee as Spurs are reportedly looking for a fee of around €20 million for the playmaker.

Inter’s latest offer for Eriksen, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, is €15m but they face tough negotiations in order to bring Eriksen back to Milan in January, with other clubs monitoring the progress of talks between the two parties.

“There’s no news, no developments,” Ausilio told reporters after returning to Italy on Wednesday night.

“We have faith in our squad and the work Inter are doing. If we then have the opportunity to improve the current squad, then we’ll do so.”

Eriksen has been jeered by Spurs fans in recent weeks, with the Dane seemingly intent on a move to Italy after making it clear he would be leaving in the summer after turning down a new contract.

The 27-year-old signed for Tottenham back in August 2013 for around €14m from Ajax and has gone on to make 224 appearances while scoring 51 goals across all competitions.