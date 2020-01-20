Balotelli: It’s crazy how opinions change, judge me as you wish

Mario Balotelli has hit out at his critics following his red card for Brescia against Cagliari in Serie A at the weekend.

The forward was sent off just seven minutes after coming on in the second half with the Rondinelle seeking a winner after Joao Pedro had levelled for the Sardinians.

Having been booked for a foul on Fabio Pisacane, Balotelli was unhappy with referee Antonio Giua and was seen swearing in his direction.

Giua didn’t let the incident pass, brandishing a red card in response.

“It’s incredible how one incident can change everyone’s opinion on someone’s professionalism in a negative or positive way,” Balotelli wrote on Instagram.

“I’ll continue with my daily work this time as well, it’s not a problem.

“You continue to judge me as you wish.”